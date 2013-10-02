KD Mailing and Fulfillment Provides an Online Pricing Calculator to Instantly View Order Estimate

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- KD Mailing & Fulfillment, a company that has been providing direct mail campaigns and fulfillment services for over 60 years, has recently added a pricing calculator application to their official website that will help interested customers instantly find out an estimate total cost of their required order.



The interactive direct mail calculator enables individuals to find total estimate for requirement of postcards, brochures, business letters, job descriptions or any other custom printing and mailing service.



Having been in the industry for more than half a century, KD Mailing has become a leading company for any fulfillment and direct mail services. The company offers a highly competitive pricing and its latest pricing calculator displays the substantial savings one can make by opting for their service. Since the company is also based out of Chicago, their location is ideal to carry out any direct mailing requirement to anywhere in the country.



One key aspect of KD Mailing is its provision of a mailing list. New and existing businesses which are looking for potential leads often find success with KD Mailing. Whether it is residents, consumers or businesses, KD Mailing has an extensive mailing list to help businesses market themselves more effectively.



Since the company has been operational for more than half a century, it is in possession of sophisticated technological equipments that offer the best possible printing quality and at a very swift pace. They can easily tackle any order size and their experienced team ensures that all orders are completed well before deadlines without compromising on quality.



The official KD Mailing websites also displays samples of previous direct mail projects, brochures and many other innovative graphical designs. Interested customers can visit the site and use the direct mail pricing calculator to get an estimate of the total cost of their requirements.



About KD Mailing & Fulfillment

KD Mailing & Fulfillment is one of the leading companies in the U.S. that provides direct mail campaigns and fulfillment services. The company has been offering their service for over 60 years, and has helped many businesses large and small effectively carry out their direct mail campaigns and internet-based fulfillment services for products, literature and samples. Through the online platform, http://www.kdmailing.com/, specific details of the various services offered by the company can be viewed. KD Mailing & Fulfillment is also known for its provision of mailing lists which has led to an increased customer base for many businesses.



For more information about Direct Mail Campaigns and Fulfillment Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of kdmailing.com, please email to info@kdmailing.com.