KD Mailing & Fulfillment Continues Offering Direct Mail Services to After 60 Years of Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Direct mail continues to occupy an important space in today’s advertising industry. Every day, companies rely on direct mail in order to connect to potential customers in local neighborhoods. With direct mail, companies can pinpoint potential customers based on their geographic location, income, Zip Code, or even street address.



When it comes to direct mail, choosing the right direct mail service is always important. KD Mailing & Fulfillment aims to offer superior direct mail services every single day. The Illinois-based company has been in the direct mail industry since 1951. Today, the company offers a wide variety of direct mail services to companies across America.



From the company’s website at KDMailing.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about KD Mailing & Fulfillment. The website features a portfolio of previous direct mail designs as well as a detailed description of the advantages of direct mail. Specifically, direct mail advertising allows businesses to pinpoint their customers like no other form of advertising.



The KDMailing.com website also gives customers the ability to price their direct mail project and receive a free quote. When filling out the form, customers simply select the type of advertising they would like to purchase along with the size and quantity of the direct mail services.



Quotes are available for direct mail services all across the United States and customers can choose to distribute their direct mail advertising to a local audience (within the same Zip Code or group of Zip Codes) or to a national audience.



A diverse range of direct mail services are available through KDMailing.com. Customers can receive quotes for all of the following types of publications:



- 4x6 postcards

- Oversized postcards

- Brochures and self-mailers

- Sales and business letters



A spokesperson for KD Mailing & Fulfillment explains why direct mail is still incredibly relevant in 2013:



“Direct mail remains the best way to get in touch directly with potential customers. No other form of advertising allows companies to pinpoint the exact houses, neighborhoods, or Zip Codes they want to target. We also give users the ability to target customers by geographic location, income, age, and much more.”



KDMailing.com also features other services that may appeal to the direct mail audience, including the ability to purchase a mailing list or send time-sensitive direct mail as soon as possible. Whether applying for a direct mail quote or ordering direct mail services today, KDMailing.com aims to answer any questions customers have about the direct mail industry and direct mail companies in the United States.



About KD Mailing & Fulfillment

KD Mailing & Fulfillment is an Illinois-based direct mailing company that has been in business since 1951. Today, the company offers direct mail services online at KDMailing.com, where visitors can receive free quotes on a diverse range of direct mail advertising services. For more information, please visit: http://www.kdmailing.com