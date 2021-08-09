Kea Consultants Helps Financial Sponsors from the UK and Europe to Fill Director-Level Roles Across Their Management Teams

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- A leading private equity recruitment firm in London, Kea Consultants helps financial sponsors find the perfect candidates to maximise the management team's impact on revenue and business. The company goes to extraordinary lengths to identify and attract the right person time and again. They are committed to form connections and build teams that shape the future of this dynamic, international industry. They are distinguished by their long-standing expertise, expert market intelligence and unrivalled recruitment service delivered by industry specialists.



The company's specialist consultants place candidates on a permanent, contract and interim basis across various financial sectors. The end goal is always the successful recruitment of the best talent for your business and increases revenue manifold. Their global reach is teamed with specialist knowledge which enables them to deliver exceptional results and experience clients require today. Businesses looking to recruit perfect candidates can check out Kea Consultants' website for more information.



Kea Consultants is one of the most well-renowned venture capital recruiters in London assisting in executive search for businesses. The recruitment agency provides support to candidates with everything from getting the desired job to improving performance or reaching the next level of career development. With many years of experience in the field, the firm provides candidates for a wide range of clients including infrastructure funds, hedge funds, mezzanine investors and credit investors.



Talking further about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We work with top tier financial sponsors across the UK and Europe, with more than £100m AUM and who value their people. Our clients deploy capital across all strategies. We have an obsession for excellence and are committed to relationships being more important than revenues. We believe this is why over 80% of our clients have partnered with us for five years or more."



About Kea Consultants

Kea Consultants is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth, and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



For more information, please visit: https://www.keaconsultants.com/



Contact Details



6th Floor,

High Holborn House

52-54 High Holborn

London

WC1V6RL

Phone no.: 0203 397 0840

Email: info@keaconsultants.com