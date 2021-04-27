London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- A pioneering private equity recruitment firm in the UK, Kea Consultants offers comprehensive recruitment solutions for top-tier financial sponsors in the UK and Europe. The company helps private equity funds and their portfolio companies in leveraging and recruiting key individuals that drive deal value. By tracking individual's careers, they are well placed to deliver perfect candidates for the nature of the requirement of businesses. The company works with private equity firms to source candidates who have developed a strong track record of optimising the most from investments.



The company goes to extraordinary lengths to identify and attract the right individuals time and again. Each day they form connections and build teams that shape the future of this dynamic, international industry. They have a strong experience of identifying the perfect candidates with a proven track record of delivering excellent returns to venture capital investments and recruitment agencies. Private equity firms looking to recruit and develop young candidates can check out Kea Consultants' website for more information.



Kea Consultants is one of the most well-renowned venture capital recruiters in London assisting in executive search for private equity businesses. The agency has built a massive database of candidates ready to fill in positions for private equity businesses. The recruitment agency also provides support to candidates with everything from getting the desired job to improving performance or reaching the next level of career development.



Talking about their comprehensive recruitment solutions, a representative from the company stated, "We work with top tier financial sponsors across the UK and Europe who value their people. Our clients deploy capital across all strategies. We have an obsession for excellence and are committed to relationships being more important than revenues. We believe this is why over 80% of our clients have partnered with us for five years or more."



Kea Consultants is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



