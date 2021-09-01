Kea Consultants Offers Recruitment Solutions to the Top-Tier Financial Businesses Across the Europe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- As one of the UK's most renowned private equity recruitment firm, Kea Consultants offers recruitment solutions to top-tier financial businesses across the UK and Europe. The company helps both small and large businesses recruit candidates from analyst to partner level and make their departments more efficient and productive. They offer services based on a range of selection methods for matching the excellent career opportunities offered by clients with qualified professionals searching for employment.



The company offers full transparency whilst providing their bespoke services to their clientele. The team has expertise in understanding the requirements of different clients, putting forward candidates that best cater best to their needs and those who are a perfect fit for their organisations.



Kea Consultants is one of the leading venture capital recruiters in London known for assisting in executive recruitment for various businesses. From suggesting the relevant job to improving the performance of candidates, Kea Consultants help candidates at every stage of their professional life. After the experience with a wide range of clients, the company is specialized in providing candidates for sectors related to infrastructure funds, hedge funds, mezzanine investors, credit investors, and many more.



Talking about the recruitment services offered by Kea Consultants, a representative said, "We strive for excellence and are committed to our clients across the UK and Europe, belonging to various sectors. Our company helps financial sponsors and seeks to build reciprocity and improve the impact of the management team. We cover both temporary and permanent mandates at all levels."



Kea Consultants is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth, and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



