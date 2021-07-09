Kea Consultants Offers Specialist Recruitment Services to Top-Tier Financial Sponsors Across the UK and Europe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- A leading private equity recruitment firm in London , Kea Consultants offers recruitment solutions to top-tier financial sponsors across the UK and Europe. They work with both small and large clients across the whole of Europe, placing from analyst to partner-level. Their services are designed around customers' requirements, ensuring that they are well catered and satisfied. They help in sourcing out the right candidate for every role. With the help from a range of selection methods, they match excellent career opportunities with qualified professionals.



Their transparent and informed approach enables them to provide a truly bespoke service and ensure that the process is as smooth & efficient as possible for clients & candidates alike. The private equity team consists of several specialist consultants allowing them to provide an excellent service and recruit across a wide range of business areas such as finance, human resources, marketing, and PA/EA positions. They cover permanent and temporary mandates at all levels. Those looking to find and build young candidates can check out their website, https://www.keaconsultants.com/ for more information.



Talking about their recruitment solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Kea is exclusively focused on supporting top-tier financial sponsors in the UK and Europe. We support financial sponsors, both pre-and post-deal, seeking to build reciprocity and maximising a management team's impact. We have an obsession for excellence and are committed to relationships being more important than revenues. Every day we form connections and help build teams that shape the future of this dynamic, international industry."



Kea Consultants is one of the most well-renowned venture capital recruiters in London assisting in executive search for private equity businesses. The agency has built a massive database of candidates ready to fill in positions for private equity businesses. The recruitment agency also provides support to candidates with everything from getting the desired job to improving performance or reaching the next level of career development.



About Kea Consultants

Kea Consultant s is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth, and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



