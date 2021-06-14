Kea Consultants Provides Recruitment Solutions to Businesses Looking for Excellent Candidates

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- A leading private equity recruitment firm in London, Kea Consultants provides comprehensive recruitment solutions to businesses seeking excellent candidates. Their team goes to extraordinary lengths to identify and attract the right person for your business time and time again. The company builds connections and builds teams that shape the future of this dynamic, international industry. The agency is committed to improving diversity in the workplace by working with their clients and the wider industry to promote change.



To thrive in this complex landscape, they help private equity firms recruit candidates that are fully aligned to an organisation's journey and goals. They understand the unique relationship dynamics between private equity or venture capital owner and their portfolio company to help them recruit great recruits. Their consultants work side by side with organisations, assessing and understanding the environment you operate in to identify and acquire high-impact talent.



Kea Consultants is one of the most well-renowned venture capital recruiters in London that specialises in executive search for businesses. The recruitment agency provides support to candidates with everything from getting the desired job to improving performance or reaching the next level of career development. With many years of experience in the field, the firm provides candidates for a wide range of clients including infrastructure funds, hedge funds, mezzanine investors, and credit investors.



Talking further about their recruitment solutions, a representative from the company stated, "We work with top tier financial sponsors across the UK and Europe who value their people. Our clients deploy capital across all strategies. We have an obsession for excellence and are committed to relationships being more important than revenues. We believe therefore over 80% of our clients have partnered with us for five years or more."



Kea Consultants is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



