London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- A leading private equity recruitment firm in London, Kea Consultants recruits multidisciplinary candidates for financial sponsors across the UK. Their global experience is teamed with specialist knowledge which enables them to deliver exceptional results and experience. For the personnel at Kea Consultants, their end goal is always the successful recruitment of the best talent for financial business. They have built an in-depth understanding of businesses' needs, which better enables them to match clients to the right candidates.



The company's consultative approach to recruitment solutions means they do not aim to just get people to finance jobs for the short term, they partner with fantastic businesses who place a high value on their employees and therefore will develop and invest in them. They help businesses find the perfect candidates they need to make the difference where it matters. Financial sponsors looking to recruit candidates can check out Kea Consultants for more information.



Kea Consultants is one of the most well-renowned venture capital recruiters in London assisting in executive search for businesses. The recruitment agency provides support to candidates with everything from getting the desired job to improving performance or reaching the next level of career development. With many years of experience in the field, the firm provides candidates for a wide range of clients including infrastructure funds, hedge funds, mezzanine investors and credit investors.



Talking about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "On the buy-side, we execute mandates from Associate through to Partner-level with a deliberate focus on assured candidate coverage at all levels. Across portfolio assets, we support financial sponsors pre-and post-deal, seeking to build reciprocity and maximise a management team's impact. We have an obsession for excellence and are committed to relationships being more important than revenues. We believe this is why over 80% of our clients have partnered with us for five years or more."



About Kea Consultants

Kea Consultants is an executive search and recruitment firm for junior to mid-senior investment and management professionals. The company works with firms across the financial markets, including private equity and hedge funds, growth and venture capital funds. The Kea team is made up of young professionals who are passionate about helping our clients to identify, attract and retain the right talent for their needs. The company also provides a specialist service to help high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, media, and consumer/retail to find and attract talented, entrepreneurial professionals.



For more information, please visit: https://www.keaconsultants.com/



Social Media Profiles



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kea-consultants



Contact Details



6th Floor,

High Holborn House

52-54 High Holborn

London

WC1V6RL

Phone no.: 0203 397 0840

Email: info@keaconsultants.com