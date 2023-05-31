KEARNS UTAH, Landscaping & Yard Care News: Steve-N-Son Landscapers, Steve-N-Son.com, Earns "Rocky Mountain Thrive Honor" in SOUTH JORDAN UTAH

Daybreak, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) Motto: "Big enough to serve you, small enough to care." Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) started in 1993 with two mowers and a vision to help people create and maintain beautiful landscapes. The goal then was to create unique, professional landscapes our clients would be proud to talk with their neighbors about, and to provide the kind of professional lawn care that those neighbors would be compelled to ask about. It worked, and SNS have been growing in Utah ever since.



Since then SNS has grown into multiple, specialized crews, each complimenting the other with professional quality lawn care and outstanding creative landscaping. SNS is proud to say they have created some of the most breathtaking commercial and residential landscapes on the Wasatch front, and they are excited to outdo themselves on every next project. SNS hopes it'll be your project. https://www.yellowpages.com/south-jordan-ut/mip/steve-n-sons-landscaping-15057698

AWARD WINNING DESIGN: Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) has won multiple "Landscaper of the Year" awards as well as "Best of Show" in local the notable "Utah Parade of Homes." Builders who need landscaping that matches their level of craftsmanship have used Steve-N-Son repeatedly. It's not just contractors appreciating the exemplary landscape work that SNS does. Homeowners across nearly all review outlets have consistently rated Steve-N-Sons Landscape's service as outstanding. https://www.facebook.com/steve.n.son.landscaping/

