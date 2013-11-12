KEE Group Offers Wide Variety of Brass Badges at Competitive Prices

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- KEE Group USA, a leading membrane switch manufacturer, offers its customers a wide variety of brass badges at affordable prices. The company is RoHS Compliant and TS-16949 certified, which assures customers of its quality products.



A representative from the company stated, “Whether for traditional law enforcement badges, vehicle emblems, or any number of buckle-style items, the brass badge is in demand across a broad spectrum of industries.”



“Depending on the customer’s vision of the end product, a brass badge can be plated with additional metals, color coated, glazed with epoxy, or finished with any number of expert techniques to achieve whatever appearance and texture is desired,” he added.

Brass badges are the most popular badges among customers because brass is one of the most versatile of decorative emblem materials. Brass is economical and can withstand numerous conditions, providing a longer life than other types of badges.



Apart from dealing in brass badges and emblems, the company also deals in decorative plastics, sealed switches and graphic overlays from its manufacturers in the US, with its production house in China. Customers may browse through their online portal to learn more about their products and competitive pricing. KEE Group USA manufactures the majority of today’s small parts and control panel items - keypads, switches, lenses, plates, and more - at the most affordable prices.



Customers can contact their friendly customer service team for any questions or order-related information.



About KEE Group

KEE Group is an international interface manufacturer that produces numerous types of functional switches for electronic devices and mechanical products. Their American division, KEE Group USA, distributes high quality switches. KEE Group USA is also a renowned manufacturer and distributor of other interface product components. In addition to membrane switches and rubber keypads, they are known for their capacitive switches for touch screen interfaces and graphic overlays to cover them.



To know more, please visit: http://www.keegroupusa.com/badges-and-emblems.html.