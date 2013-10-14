KEE Group Offers Wide Variety of Hermetically Sealed Switch Components

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- RoHS Compliant and TS-16949 certified, KEE Group now offers a wide variety of hermetically sealed switch components, which can easily be incorporated into electronic devices for power and control panel operation. The various types of switches they deliver include membrane switches, capacitive switches and rubber keypads.



All of these switches are hermetically sealed to protect the switch components from potentially contaminating elements in the environment, as well as from changes in temperature and atmospheric pressure.



One of the representatives at KEE Group, while addressing the media stated, “KEE Group USA utilizes a lightweight sealing process that does not sacrifice the performance or electrical capacity of the switch; our guarantee is that the seal will enhance the quality of your product. The idea behind the sealing is unique, as it makes the product able to be utilized for indoor or outdoor use.”



KEE Group USA specializes in creating brass badges, emblems and keypads membranes for global companies. All of these badges are of high quality, are brand specific nameplates, and are always made in the USA.



Apart from dealing in badges and emblems, they also deal in decorative plastics and graphic overlays from its manufacturers in the US, with its production house in China. Customers may browse through their online portal to learn more about their products and competitive pricing. Kee Group USA manufactures the majority of today’s small parts and control panel items - keypads, switches, lenses, plates, and more - at the most affordable prices.



About KEE Group

KEE Group is an international interface manufacturer that produces numerous types of functional switches for electronic devices and mechanical products. Their American division, KEE Group USA, distributes high quality switches. KEE Group USA is also a renowned manufacturer and distributor of other interface product components. In addition to membrane switches and rubber keypads, they are known for their capacitive switches for touch screen interfaces and graphic overlays to cover them. To know more visit: http://www.keegroupusa.com/.



Contact

KEE Group USA

580 W. Central Ave., Suite C

Brea, CA 92821