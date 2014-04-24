KEE Group USA Acquires More Customers with Online Presence

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- KEE Group USA, an international interface manufacturer that produces numerous types of functional switches for electronic devices and mechanical products, takes advantage of its website to gain more customers, generate leads, and increase sales. The company website can be accessed at http://www.keegroupusa.com.



KEE Group USA manufactures and distributes high-quality switches to well-known manufacturers of bigger and more complicated products. It offers a complete list of products including in mold decoration, decorative plastic molding, badges, emblems, graphic overlay, membrane switches, hybrid assembly, rubber keypad, membrane keypad, and capacitive switch film among others.



“Staring with the drafting of the design concept, to delving into the engineering trenches, to creating the first prototype and then on to mass production, we see the entire switch manufacturing process though from start to finish with a strict, quality control process. With all types of sealed switches, our goal is to deliver the final product on time and on budget for every customer who entrusts us with their switch manufacturing needs,” the company head shares.



Through its website, the company is able to showcase this to its potential customers and clients. The website primarily features five essential pages, namely the Homepage, About page, Quality, Products, and Contact page. A detailed introduction about the company and its products is presented in the homepage, while a comprehensive description can be found on the About page. Meanwhile, the company’s certifications and credentials are found on the Quality page. For inquiries and additional information, viewers can click on Contact page to be able to find ways to contact the company.



On the other hand, each product that the company offers is listed on the Products page, together with a thumbnail and a short description. Upon clocking on the products name, users will be directed to another page where detailed information about the specific product is presented. This navigation technique helps the company to showcase its offerings to potential customers all over the world.



“Whether you need membrane switch manufacturers or production services for other types of sealed switches, KEE Group USA will be glad to accommodate your request. We will also be glad to speak with you regarding your other interface needs, including graphic overlays, mirror overlays, badges and emblems and in-mold decorations. We encourage you to view information on those products throughout this website,” he adds.



To know more about the company and its offerings, visit its official website at http://www.keegroupusa.com.