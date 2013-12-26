KEE Group USA Ensures Effective Branding with Its Badges and Emblems

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- The experts in creating official identities, KEE Group USA , manufactures the most elegant-looking and quality badges and emblems for companies and businesses of various sectors. The company also ensures to offer the most premium and affordable badge and emblem manufacturing services.



The available material options at KEE Group USA include aluminum, polycarbonate, stainless steel, polyester, injection mold plastic, and the most sought-after one, brass. For the high demands of brass badges, KEE Group USA offers a beautifully finished and decorative range of brass badges. The range is used by a wide range of industries including automobile manufacturing, law enforcement, sports merchandise production, and more.



One of the spokespersons for KEE Group USA further illustrates the options available at the company for decorating badges. He states, “Once you have chosen a base material for your badges or emblems, there are numerous ways we can carry out your design preferences. Our design options for badges and emblems include a wide range of treatments and finishes.”



A detailed description of their badges and emblems are illustrated at the following link: http://goo.gl/hOxgnn. Customers can also inquire about this range by calling KEE Group at (714) 695-9638, or their toll-free number (877) 504-9169 – Monday through Friday. Customers can also fill out an online form available at KEE Group USA’s website in case they want a representative of the company to call them.



Apart from badges and emblems, customers can also browse KEE Group USA for their other range of products. They include: keypad membrane, hybrid assembly, rubber keypads, sealed switches, capacitive switch film, in-mold decoration, decorative plastic molding, and graphic overlay.



The spokesperson for the company ensures their customer’s perfection when it comes to their services. “We will pursue excellence for our customers through continued improvements in our technology, manufacturing and business practice. We will continue to build strong partnerships and we will keep exceeding your expectations.”



About KEE-USA

KEE Group USA is your purchasing and engineering department's bilingual extension to our factory, offering factory-direct pricing without language or time concerns. We have the resources and the experience to help you from initial concept/design and engineering, through prototype and final delivery of your product … ON TIME and WITHIN BUDGET! Our job is to solve your problems.



For more information, please visit http://www.keegroupusa.com/.