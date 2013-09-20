Kee Group USA Now Offers Badges & Emblems at Competitive Prices

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Kee Group USA now offers its customers badges and emblems at competitive prices. KEE Group USA continues to provide these services to companies who purchase the badges and emblems from eastern companies, to prevent time and money loss.



A representative from the company said, “KEE Group USA specializes in creating badges and emblems for companies globally – high quality, brand specific nameplates that are always made in the USA. From brass or embossed and from plastic to plated, we create emblems that are designed with the materials you request, for the appearance and texture you want.”



The company provides users with unique badge and emblem material options including aluminium, stainless steel, polycarbonate, polyester, injection moulded plastic and brass. Badges are used in a number of industries such as law enforcement, automobile manufacturing, sports merchandise production and more.



Apart from dealing in badges and emblems, they also deal in high quality membrane keypad and are one of the leading switch manufacturers in USA with its production house in China. Customers may browse through their online portal to know more about their products and they may also leave their contact details with the company and a representative will contact them shortly.



Kee Group USA manufactures the majority of today’s small parts and control panel items - keypads, switches, lenses, plates, and more - at the most affordable prices.



About Kee Group USA

Kee Group USA is referred to as purchasing and engineering department's bilingual extension factory, offering factory-direct pricing without language or time concerns. They have the resources and the experience to help customers from initial concept/design and engineering, through prototype and final delivery of the product. Their job is to solve problems.



Their factory, Kunshan Everbright Emblem (KEB), located in JiangSu, China, is a fully integrated and performs operation that allows them to control quality and delivery, as they oversee every step of production, from raw material to finished product.



For More Information, Please visit : http://www.keegroupusa.com/badges-and-emblems.html