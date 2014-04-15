KeeboVet Accepts Returns Within 30 Days for Full Refund, Bears Shipping Back Charges

Mount Prospect, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- KeeboVet is a division of the larger franchise, KeeboMed and is based in the Mount Prospect village, Illinois, US. The online store offers some of the best ultrasound machines of all sizes and brands as well as other veterinary equipment at highly affordable prices. The online vet equipment store has earned great reputation and is revered as one of the best online resources to buy high quality vet equipment straight from the manufactures.



One of the executives at KeeboVet said, “We keep customer satisfaction as our paramount concern. Therefore, all the products and services that we offer are customer centric. We collaborate with some of the best vet equipment manufacturers of the market and supply their products directly to vets in order to ensure that they buy the excellent quality equipment at the lowest possible prices. Apart from this, we offer special deals on ultrasound machines. You can get an idea of our low prices from the fact that now you can buy KX5100V ultrasound machine for just USD $2399, KX500V demo model for $2499, SonoScape A6V for $4999 and Landwind C30V for just USD $2599.”



At KeeboVet, customers can find the highest quality ultrasound machines, orthopedic kits, anesthesia machines, monitors, sutures and other supporting equipment that come with guaranteed customer satisfaction at the lowest possible prices. KeeboVet website is 100% secured and authentic to keep customers important details and transaction details secured and intact.



The executive further added, “We do every thing possible to ensure that our customers have a great experience of buying vet equipment online. As a result, we have the unique return policy wherein we accept the returns within 30 days of product arrival. In case the customer isn’t happy with a product or if the product has any manufacturing error, which is a rare possibility, we provide for the full refund of the amount. On the top of this, we ship all the products at no cost and bear the expenses of shipping back if the customer is returning a product.”



A premier collection of ultrasound machines and other vet equipments, highly affordable prices and customer friendly polices have helped KeeboVet earn a formidable reputation in the market. In addition to this, the vet equipment store also offers used, pre-owned, refurbished and demo models of ultrasound machines to those who can’t afford to buy new equipment but desperately need them for their day to day practice. Click here to buy used veterinary equipment at best prices.



About KeeboVet

Located in the Mount Prospect village in the US state of Illinois, KeeboVet is a division of KeeboMed that sells veterinary ultrasound machines and other equipment to its customers from all over the world at highly affordable prices. Customers can buy ultrasound machines, orthopedic kits, anesthesia machines, monitors, sutures and other products. The online vet equipment store aims for customer satisfaction and does its level best to provide a hassle free experience while buying vet equipment online. The online store offers great discounts and deals from time to time to ensure customers buy the quality equipment at competitive prices. Customers can visit the website to buy used veterinary equipment and veterinary tools of excellent quality at the best prices.



Contact Information:



KeeboVet

832 E Rand Road Unit

22 Mount Prospect IL 60056

Tel: 630-888-2888

Email: info@keebovet.com

Website: http://www.keebovet.com/