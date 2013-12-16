Keebovet Offers Great Deals on New and Used Vet Equipment

Mount Prospect, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Located in Illinois, US, Keebovet is one of the most reputed suppliers of vet equipment. The company offers great deals on all the veterinary supplies to clinics, vets and hospitals to enable veterinarians diagnose, know the ailment and make quick decisions about what kind of treatment the pet or an animal needs. The company offers new as well as used portable ultrasound machines at prices that no other seller does.



One of the Keebovet executives said, “We aim to provide vets and customers with best quality ultrasound machines. All the products that are listed on Keebovet website are high on quality as they are built as per the strict industry norms and are reasonably priced to suit your budget. We value customer relationship and offer paid trainings to enable vets and equipment buyers to handle and use equipment in a proper way to keep them working for a long time.”



Keebovet is a smart choice for vets to buy new and used portable ultrasound scanners at affordable rates. There will be no issue with the quality whatsoever as all the equipment are procured from the reputable manufactures who built them as per the strict industry norms and guidelines.



The company executive further said, “We are offering great deals of portable ultrasound scanners in order to better customer experience. The machines we offer are of great use to animal breeders, farmers, physicians and veterinarians as they can use these scanners to diagnose and treat all kinds of animals and pets. Those who live outside our country should not worry as we offer worldwide shipping that will surely help you buy an ultrasound machine from.”



Be it ultrasound, microscope, digital dental radiograph machine, anesthetic monitors or any other vet equipment, you can fully rely on Keebovet. The company offers vet equipment (new or used) at competitive price and it does the packaging in such a way that it comfortably withstands the rigors of the transport. Apart from the quality equipment and great services, the company aims to win customers’ heart and build confidence in them. The company accepts returns and 100 percent money refund within 1-3 days of receiving the equipment. If you want to know more about the company, various equipment it offers and its policies, visit Www.vet-equipment.com or contact us for more details.



About Keebovet

Based in the US state of Illinois, Keebovet aims to offer latest range of veterinary supplies to vet, clinics, and hospitals to enable clients work more efficiently and diagnose as well as treat pets with little or no possibility of errors. The company offers a wide range of veterinary tools right from the digital x-ray machines to color Doppler ultrasound scanners, endoscope and anything and everything that enable vets work more efficiently. Other than providing new and technologically advanced tools at affordable rates, Keebovet also sells used or pre owned, refurbished and demo models of ultrasound scanners at lowest possible price. The company has every tool that a vet might need for better diagnostic as treatment process. If you are a vet and wants the best deal on a quality ultrasound system, you should consider visiting this page.



Contact details:

Website: http://www.vet-equipment.com