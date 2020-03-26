Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical Offering Smart Generator Systems

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Residents of Louisiana located in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas who are looking to purchase backup generators for their homes can find high-quality products at Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical.



As a certified dealer of Briggs & Stratton, Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical offers only the leading brand in home generator systems. Homeowners can choose the exact size, fuel type, and extra features they're looking for from Keefe's vast inventory of standby generators. Those who are not sure what type of generator will best suit their needs, but simply know that they need a home generator system for the next power outage, can turn to a Keefe's comfort consultant for help. The Keefe's team will be happy to guide customers in the right direction by taking into account the area they live in, the square footage of their house, the size of their family, and their budget, among other factors.



Keefe's stands out from their competition by offering smart generator systems. These state-of-the-art appliances offer the same protection as commercial generators at standby generator installation costs. Smart generator systems are programmed to automatically switch on in the event of a power outage. They can also handle the electrical load of many major appliances. Families won't be able to feel the difference between using electricity or their backup generator.



Interested in learning more about the available home generator systems that Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical has to offer? Contact the Keefe's team today to learn more, or place an order by visiting their website at https://www.keefes.com/.



About Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical

For over 40 years, Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical has been providing the residents of Southeast and Central Louisiana with total home solutions for all HVAC and electrical needs. As a full-service company that is dedicated to their customer's satisfaction, Keefe's is an accredited business that has earned a rating of A+ from the Better Business Bureau. They are available to perform all cooling, heating, air quality, and electrical services, repairs, and installations.



Visit their website at https://www.keefes.com/ to learn more.