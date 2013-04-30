Keep Current with 2013 Payroll Taxes - EzPaycheck Payroll Software Helps Small Business Thrive

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Small businesses users often have difficulty in keeping up with the ever changing tax rates implemented by the IRS each year. The new and improved 2013 EzPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com enables users to process paychecks and forms with the confidence of and accountant without having the experience of one.



The employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2% in the 2013 tax year. The social security wage base limit has increased to $113,700. Also, federal income tax tables and some state income tax tables have also been updated. The new edition of this easy-to-use in-house payroll system as always, has been released with the current tax tables and tax forms. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed with the risk-free 30-day trial at halfpricesoft.com.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms,“ said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



ezPaycheck payroll software has exploded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. It can handle federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, printing payroll checks, and also supports tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3. This payroll application is perfect for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Users searching for a new way to save moneyand time on payroll processing and tax reporting can try ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation or risk.



The main unique features of this software include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Print tax forms w2, W3, 940 and 941



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration or credit card required and absolutely no obligation.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ($59 to renew) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the free 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and ezACH deposit software.