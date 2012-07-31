Keep the Basement Dry by Basement Waterproofing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Basement waterproofing is of high importance because the basement structure is built at ground level or below ground level. Waterproofing and drainage applications are also needed in situations where ground water is likely to build up in the soil and raise the water table. The higher water table eventually forces water in through cracks in foundation walls, through openings caused by expansion and contraction of the footing-foundation wall joint and up through floor cracks, thus resulting in wet basements. The best shield against a wet basement is basement waterproofing.



Basement Waterproofing is a technique which is used to prevent water from entering the basement of a house or other building. Drainage and sealers are the two most important components of basement waterproofing. There are various modern waterproofing products in the market today through which the process of basement waterproofing is effectively done. The popular waterproofing products include Joint Sealants, Liquid Membranes, Sheet Membranes, Epoxies, Coatings, Sealers, Polyurethane Membranes, Concrete Repair, Reinforcing and Membrane Protection.



The three traditional methods implemented in basement waterproofing process are interior wall and floor sealers, interior water drainage and exterior drainage combined with waterproofing coatings. Interior sealers are good for preventing high atmospheric humidity inside the basement, from absorbing into the porous masonry. Interior water drainage is a widely accepted technique in mitigating basement water and is generally referred to as a basement waterproofing solution. Many interior drainage systems are patented as well as recognized by B.O.C.A (Building Officials and Code Administrators) as being effective in controlling basement water. Exterior waterproofing prevents water from entering foundation walls therefore preventing the wicking and molding of building materials. In fact, exterior waterproofing is the only method the IBC (International Building Code) recognizes as adequate to prevent structural damage caused by water intrusion.



Another very popular and effective technique used in removal of water is the sump and pump systems. A sump and pump system is a pump used to remove water that has accumulated in a water collecting sump basin, commonly found in the basement of homes. A sump and pump system is installed in the basement to pump water either outside or into the home’s drainage pipe system. A sump and pump system is often considered as the last defense against flooding because it pumps out water from the lowest section of the basement before the water level reaches the basement floor level. When the water reaches what is called ‘the critical level’, the sump and pump system begins to pump it out through a pipe that leads outside the basement. Many pumps come with a backup power supply that will pump out the house for several hours even if the primary power system fails.



Basement waterproofing is not a process which can be done by any individual. Expert basement waterproofing professionals are required, such as those with the local Connecticut waterproofing company who have the skills, training, and equipment to handle basement repair. There are various cheap basement waterproofing service providers in and around New York nowadays providing services such as basement waterproofing, crawlspace repair, mold remediation, interior waterproofing, sump pump installation, foundation repair and many more.



