Keep the Party Rolling With A Party Bus

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The best party locations in Los Angeles are now on wheels. Harry Sargsyan, owner of Los Angeles Party Buses, has a fleet of commercial passenger buses specially equipped and rigged to be the ultimate road trip party.



“Nightclubs are fine, but have you ever considered taking a rolling party through LA? Instead of staying in one place, how about cruising through the City of Angels and seeing the sites while you party without having to worry about who is driving? Our Los Angeles party bus delivers a unique experience that people remember for years and years,” Mr. Sargsyan said. “It’s unlimited entertainment that is safe and secure.”



The premier bus of the line, the 46-50 passenger model looks more like a high end club than a bus on the inside. Big screen TVs, a dancer pole in the middle and more. These buses offer the same kind of riding experience as a top end limo, except with a lot more room.



If that’s too much space, consider one of the small buses or even a limousine.



“Whatever you want in the way of chauffeured excellence is what we deliver,” Mr. Sargsyan said. “Our extensive fleet is the preferred transportation some of LA’s top bridal shops. Our repeat customers tell us there is no one who does it better than we do. We will deliver what we promise and you will have memories to last a lifetime.”



LA Party Buses have led the greater LA region in party bus rentals in Los Angeles for many years. From its start in 1994, the company has aimed to be the best.



“We set out to be the standard for every other party bus and limo company the LA region. We achieved that, but we’re not stopping. We constantly work to improve our services and our fleet,” Mr. Sargsyan said.



For more information about party bus Los Angeles, visit http://www.lapartybuses.com or call (323) 376-6621. The party is waiting for you start it.



Harry Sargsyan

(323) 376-6621

http://www.lapartybuses.com