"Keep Your Head Up" Is an Important Anti-Bullying Song and Message of Hope for Young People

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Kutroc Records of greater Boston has released a major anti-bullying song called “Keep Your Head Up.” Artists Mateo, Kitarah, and Maverik have collaborated on this very important release that focuses on the significant problem of bullying in the cyber age and in schools across America. The song was written and is performed to send a very strong message to young people who are suffering at the hands of bullies. Through powerful lyrics and upbeat rhythm, the song reminds kids that they are not alone, to stand up, and that they can make a difference by speaking up and sharing their stories. Kids being bullied need to know that they are not powerless and they do have options to stop what is happening to them.



Recent statistics show that over 2.7 million students are bullied each year in the United States with over 2 million taking on the role of the bully. 1 in 3 young people have been victims of a “cyber-bullying.” Sadly, only 1 out of 10 young people who have been bullied ever report the incidents to their parents or other adults. This is the major reason that the Kutroc artists wrote and recorded the anti-bullying song. Their message is one of hope and empowerment and the song drives home the fact that if a bullied child speaks out they are taking the first step towards a brighter day. No matter how difficult a situation is, kids need to be reminded that they are not alone.



On “Keep Your Head Up,” each of the three artists take their turn singing and delivering the positive message that will change young people’s lives. The artists were recently invited on The Roy Green Show to discuss bullying and the latest teen suicide crisis in Canada and the U.S. The song is currently available on iTunes and retailers worldwide. To watch the official lyrics video click on YouTube.



Kutroc Records is a Boston-based independent record label that focuses on the Pop, R&B, and Hip Hop genres. The company works with anti-bullying organizations and help sponsor Public Service Announcements (PSA).



