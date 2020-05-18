Keep Your Home Safe from Germs in This Pandemic

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Germ Troopers – Nowadays we face a daily reality of a new world with the COVID-19. With the latest events, you have to consider what, who and when you contacted throughout. Particularly how frequently these things are cleaned and if you brought it in your home. One case of a microscopic organisms and infection slingshot is your mail, your door handles, your car, your surfaces in your home which we utilize each day, in some cases even never putting it down. Simultaneously, we lead it to our face and therefore offer an ideal way of contamination if microscopic organisms or infections choose it. We present Germ Troopers.



What is Germ Troopers ?

#1 Germ Protection Provider for households. We are officially expanding nationwide to help families across the nation stay safe with our service. We inspect, treat and protect at your home. When you sign up as a member, you can schedule the days and time you feel it would be best for our specialist to come protect. Leaving the life changing cleaning to the pros.



These deadly tiny microbe invaders travel to our surfaces and live.



Did you know these invisible microbes can cause damage to your body with the potential to lead to death. Viruses like a simple common cold or life threatening Pneumonia/ Covid19. Plus infectious diseases like strep throat or UTI that can cause kidney damage are all common with these germs lurking in your environment with our your knowledge.



Contact us today http://GermTroopers.com



About Germ Troopers

Germ Troopers, #1 Protection Provider for homes in America. The troopers come to your home on a monthly basis to scan, inform and treat potentially harmful germs, viruses and bacteria so you and your family is safe.



Media Contact



https://www.germtroopers.com/