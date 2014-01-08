Keeping 2014's New Year's Dating Resolutions with Houston Singles

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Houston matchmaking service, Houston Singles Dating Service, helps local singles achieve dating success in the New Year!



With 2014 already here, many people will undoubtedly engage in a little self-reflection, give in and dig into that willingness to learn more about their nature, purpose, and essence in life. It’s this time of year that many find their flaws, point out their faults, examine all their bad habits, and analyze the past year’s failed ambitions—and it’s this time of year everyone resolves to be better than they were the year before. Local Houston dating service, Houston Singles, knows that reflecting is okay, but dwelling on past mistakes isn’t going to get anyone very far, especially in the dating world. The matchmakers at Houston Singles encourage locals to make new dating resolutions and move forward.



And while just about everybody out there knows these resolutions to be made are far easier made than kept, the matchmakers at Houston Singles Dating Service know that shouldn’t stop anyone from promising themselves a more triumphant, more prolific, and happier year than the one before—especially when it comes to dating.



This year, the experienced matchmakers of Houston Singles Dating Service are offering a helping hand towards attaining those three things in the dating world—they strive to help local Houston singles with their dating coaching and fine-tuned skills of finding compatible matches to help them finally achieve success with their dating and relationship resolutions.



About Houston Singles Dating Service

Houston Singles Dating Service is a personal matchmaking service in Houston. The experienced matchmakers work one-on-one and focus on personal face-to-face interactions to get to know each client and help them on their journey of finding the most compatible match.



Individuals interested in meeting local singles and achieving their dating resolutions this 2014 can contact the dating specialists from Houston Singles Dating Service by calling (713) 850-9999 or by visiting: http://houston-singles.com



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