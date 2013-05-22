Keeping Chris: Upcoming Novel from Shannon Dickinson Tugs Heartstrings and Emotions in Tale of Unwavering Love

Springfield, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- While worlds apart in their nature, divorce and cancer share the same prevalence rates among modern society. In her compelling upcoming novel, author, Shannon Dickinson, fuses both predicaments together in a narrative guaranteed to evoke emotion and suspense in readers who thought they’d read it all.



Synopsis:



Lilly loves her husband, Chris, beyond words and can't understand why he has filed for divorce. The truth? He is dying of cancer. With Chris not talking to Lilly, her heart is breaking. In an effort to make Chris talk to her again, Lilly reads him stories from a diary she has kept since the beginning of their relationship. The diary chronicles her relationship with Chris from the moment they met. The question is: Is reading enough to bring Chris back to her?



Lilly is broken hearted, because she loves Chris beyond words. She's willing to do anything for him. As she prepares for his death, Lilly finds herself combing through old memories and planning for her life as a widow. She is caught between anger and the ability to forgive. Losing Chris is Lilly’s worst nightmare; one that she knows will inevitably become her reality. So when she is faced with the possibility of losing her husband forever, she must choose between common sense and her own heart.



In a world where things are constantly changing, there is one thing that remains the same: true love. Now, as Lilly struggles to reclaim the love of her life, she must also face her biggest fear—divorcing the man of her dreams.



As the author explains, millions of people will find her book’s subject matter both touching and close to home.



“Cancer blights every family and many suffer the detriments of divorce, too. Both are long and drawn out affairs that are painful for those going through them and those who have to watch as outsiders,” says Dickinson.



Continuing Lilly’s love for Chris is a microcosm of every romance. People often struggle with the concept of unwavering love and my narrative displays it with bold glory. It’s proof that, when two people love each other, nothing can come between them.”



While the book is expected to be a runaway success, Dickinson remains focused on giving readers a thought-provoking dilemma.



“The ultimate question is - Can Lilly and Chris escape the inevitable end of their relationship and love each other like they did when they first met?” she adds.



‘Keeping Chris’ is due for publication on June 2. Get it on Amazon.com.



About the Author

A journalism graduate of Towson University and an experienced writer, Dickinson has been writing professionally for over 15 years. She has experience writing across many genres and is no stranger to the publishing world. With several novels to her name, Dickinson takes a fresh approach to romance, bringing together a beautiful combination of passion and the risks people are willing to take for love.