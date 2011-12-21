New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Keeping Our Children Healthy: A Review Of Pediatric Care"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- Contrary to popular belief, keeping children healthy is not that easy. Intensifying regulatory oversight and concerns regarding proper health literacy among adults have created additional burdens on paediatric health. Moreover, the child population now faces higher rates of non-communicable chronic conditions due to unhealthy lifestyles. Future prevention and treatment of paediatric conditions will come in the form of safer formulations and options to control the rising rates of chronic diseases...
Euromonitor International's Keeping Our Children Healthy: A Review of Paediatric Care global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Child-Specific Consumer Health, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
