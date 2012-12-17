Keg Stands, Bong Hits, and Some Classes in Between: Snow/Wood Productions Launches Web Series I Love College

Williamsburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- I Love College is an instant Internet hit, gaining thousands of fans and followers in the first few hours. The pilot episode was launched last week, introducing the world to five freshmen attending the prestigious "Hoffard College."



Snow/Wood Productions, a Williamsburg, Virginia production company wrote, directed and produced the series. Production took place in and around the College of William and Mary, the nation's second oldest college.



Throughout the series, the characters will run the gauntlet of college milestones and antics – from the intolerably unnecessary lectures of Orientation Week, to the bittersweet crescendo of graduation day.



"I'm beyond thrilled and grateful for the response! From the YouTube and Facebook comments I've read, the show has struck a chord," said Frankie Bustamante, I Love College creator. "It's not like the usual college comedies you see on TV or in the movies, and I think people are connecting with it."



I Love College is shot in mockumentary style with quirky flashbacks and honest interview scenes. I Love Collegewill do for school comedies what The Office and Modern Family have done for workplace and home-life comedies, but with that special, coming-of-age edge that will definitely prove college was, is, and will always be "the best years of your life you can't remember."



About Snow/Wood Productions

Snow/Wood Productions is an award-winning boutique production house based in Williamsburg, Virginia. Snow/Wood has several productions in development.



