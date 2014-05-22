Keiko Suzuki Announces New Modern Oriental Eco-Friendly Art Collection

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Incorporating art and sustainability in a way that celebrates the earth and its animals, Keiko Suzuki announces the launch of her new Oriental modern art collection on the official website and Etsy. Already enjoying the success of her hand-torn newspaper collage art collection Suzuki brings a new level of beauty to her sustainable artwork with the use of Japanese clay dyes and handmade stencils.



Keiko Suzuki, artist and owner of Bless Hue said of her new approach to eco-friendly art, “Having been born and raised in Tokyo, Japan I wanted to incorporate a Japanese medium into my art. When I found the Japanese clay dye Bengara, I saw that with stencils I made by hand and a specially designed thickener, I could take my original hand-torn collage art pieces that are so beloved to a new level. Happily, the detail that the art has now makes the subject’s likenesses all that much more endearing.”



Suzuki’s sustainable artwork collection is made up of animal art which incorporates dog portraits, cat portraits and various aquatic creatures to be enjoyed alone or in a set. Each mixed media art piece is digitally enhanced with Photoshop and available as a digital reproduction.



About Keiko Suzuki

Keiko Suzuki is a full-time artist and founder of Bless Hue which highlights Suzuki’s mixed media projects made up of sustainable newspaper collage art. She has coined the combined mediums of sustainable collage, handmade stencil and Japanese clay dyes originally used for coloring fabrics. Suzuki was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan and now resides in Seattle, Washington.



Information:



Keiko’s art is sold on Etsy at blesshue.etsy.com, Zazzle.com, Kekacase.com, and keikosuzukiart.com.



Themixed media art is offered in 5” x 7” with an 8” x 10” mat. Retail price is $20 with free shipping in the USA.



Contact:

Keiko Suzuki

Artist and Owner

Bless Hue

Address: 668 S Lane St., #501, Seattle, WA 98104, USA

P: 206-496-5945

Email: info@keikosuzukiart.com

Website: www.keikosuzukiart.com

Blog: http://www.keikosuzukiart.com/news-and-features/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessHueShop

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessHueKeiko

Instagram: http://instagram.com/blesshue

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/blesshue/