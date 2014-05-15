Keiser M3 Plus Indoor Cycle Is Now Available to Buy Prebuilt and Complete, Reports Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- One thing that many people find annoying about buying a home exercise bike is that they are nearly always required to assemble it themselves, which can sometimes take 1-2 hours (or more) to complete and is a real inconvenience.



However the team at Exercise-Review-Site.com are reporting that the Keiser M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, which they named earlier this year as the best spin bike in 2014, is now available to buy prebuilt and complete. Therefore it requires no assembly at all and is ready to use straight away.



Customers are required to pay a little more for this service, but it is something that many people may consider to be a price worth paying.



For those unfamiliar with the Keiser M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, this is a top-of-the-range spinning bike that is used a lot in spinning classes and in gyms up and down the country, and is commonly rated as one of the best spin bikes for both commercial and home use.



It has a sleek design and is exceptionally well-made using the strongest, most durable materials, and the workout itself is guaranteed to be smooth, quiet and challenging with its multiple levels of resistance. It also provides users with a realistic riding experience that replicates outdoor road cycling, and includes a backlit monitor and a fully adjustable seat and handlebars.



"The Keiser M3 Plus may be a little too expensive for some people, but it is definitely one of the best spinning bikes that you can buy right now, and the fact that you can now buy it already pre-assembled makes it even more appealing," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



A full review of the Keiser M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, as well as details of where to buy the pre-assembled model, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/02/keiser-m3-plus-indoor-cycle-2014-model-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.