Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC Surpasses the Competition

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC has earned a reputation for quality and excellence through representing clients in divorce proceedings. The firm is known as “simply the best Tulsa lawyers”, and has a proven track record of success in divorce cases.



Clients praise the firm for their considerate approach to legal representation. Divorce proceedings are strenuous and often involve child custody issues. Clients need an attorney that not only understands the nuances of the law, but understands the human side and impacts of divorce. Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC pursues clients’ best interests with a level of professionalism that a regular divorce attorney tulsa simply can’t match.



The firm specializes in divorce, family, personal injury and business law. Regardless of the legal field, clients are represented with the utmost diligence and competence. The firm provides clients insight into legal processes and is known for providing personalized service. Clients’ questions are answered in a timely fashion and customer service is a paramount concern. The firm’s clientele continues to grow at a rate that surpasses the competition.



Complimentary consultations are available and personnel are ready to assist with legal questions. Clients are treated with the utmost dignity and respect in every interaction. Mr. Keith, founder of Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC instills in his personnel “good old family values”. This translates into attentive legal representation that clients will not find with another Tulsa divorce attorney.



About Mr. Keith

Mr. Keith received his law degree from the University of Tulsa and graduated with honors. He has extensive experience in the private sector in both personal and commercial real estate. He is a well-respected member of the Tulsa community. His firm reflects his values and commitment to excellence.



For additional information or for a free consultation please call (918) 585-3045, or visit www.tulsa-divorcelawyers.com . Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC represents clients with a level of professionalism an ordinary Tulsa divorce attorney doesn't have. The firm’s personnel are “simply the best Tulsa lawyers”.



Contact:

Keith & Associates Legal, PLLC

Address:

115 West 3rd Street

Suite 800

Tulsa, OK 74103

Phone: 918.585.3045

Fax: 918.585.3047

Email: info@thekeithlawfirm.com

Website: http://tulsa-divorcelawyers.com/