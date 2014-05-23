Keller Kitchen and Pick-to-Light Pcdata Proved a Perfect Design

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Keller Kitchen, manufacturers of quality kitchens for business and consumer markets, needed a faster and more efficient picking process as well as delivery reliability had to increase. Additionally, the stock differences had to be reduced further and a new system needed to increase flexible deployment of staff. Together a project team researched several options.



Keller Kitchen switched to the new system, supplied and implemented by Pcdata with great success. The picking area was placed where the necessary parts were collected according to the Pick-to-Light principles. The required data were retrieved from the ERP system of the kitchen manufacturer, and the system fulfilled a volume calculation and determines how many and which type of boxes are required for the orders. Parts are picked on the basis of the route sequence. The shipping label that is printed automatically by the system is scanned, after which the displays in the first zone light up. The new system drastically improved Keller’s daily operation. Delivery reliability and productivity have increased sharply. Moreover Keller succeeded to minimalize the inventory differences and staff can be flexibly deployed.



Pcdata’s Pick-to-Light system is intuitive and easy to learn. New people are incorporated within half an hour. As a result, Keller also rotates its employees. Possible capacity constraints are then easier to absorb and the manufacturer is able to offer its employees more variety in work. To adjust the connecting logistic processes, Keller succeeded to minimize the inventory differences. In the old situation the picking stock was replenished once empty. Now there is chosen for a picking bin and a buffer bin, which is placed behind the picking stock. There is always at least one day stock available at the picking locations.



For more than 75 years Keller Kitchen manufactured for Dutch internal markets and international countries. Every year about 50.000 kitchens are produced. These kitchens find their way in the comprehensive and international dealer network of the company.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, and offers affordable customized and out-of-the-box solutions.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) provides a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive picking solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar, PickCart and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974