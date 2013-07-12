Kelli's Gift Shop Suppliers Successful Summer Open House

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Kelli's Gift Shop Suppliers, a go-to source for hospital, airport, cruise ship, church, hotel and pharmacy gift store owners, hosted a successful open house at the start of summer. The one night only event, held on June 21, 2013, gave gift shop owners, managers and shoppers a rare opportunity to take a private tour of Kelli's showroom. Shoppers who attended the open house also got a sneak-peek of the gift shop supplier's new products.



When asked about the event, Kelli's executives shared that, "More than 700 brand new products from our 2013 Spring and Seasonal Catalog Supplement were on display." Products on display at the premiere summer's shopping event were handbags, toys, shawls, stuffed animals, newborn gift sets, figurines, sundresses and cell phone accessories. Other products in the Kelli's Gift Shop Supplier line include pleated tops, tee-shirts, caftains, popcorn shirts, hats, jewelry, personal hygiene items and books.



At the open house, in addition to having the chance to familiarize themselves with Kelli's new products, shoppers were given a complimentary bus ride to and from the showroom, buses picking shoppers up on the west side of the World Trade Center under the red awning, by the Floral Design Center. Refreshments were also served, shoppers being treated to fajitas and margaritas.



People who weren't able to attend the open house, were given a private tour of Kelli's headquarters and new products on a scheduled date and time that was convenient for them. As other Kelli's customers are permitted to do, people who attended a private tour can also take advantage of online and seasonal sales and discounts that Kelli's offers.



Keeping with its motto, "If we don't take care of the customer, someone else will," Kelli's staff focused on shoppers, ensuring that they enjoyed the event. Afterwards, a Kelli's staff member shared, "Our hospital gift shop customers enjoyed themselves – played bingo on the bus over here, enjoyed their fajitas and margaritas and Jan’s homemade baked goods, and got to see and touch over 100 products not yet in our catalog." Gift bags and prizes were also given away at the open house.



About Kelli's Gift Shop Suppliers

Kelli's Gift Shop Suppliers (http://www.kellisgifts.com) is a wholesale company that specializes in gift products, including fashions, toys, stuffed animals, books, inspirational gifts, balloons, baby products and holiday gifts. Founded by former hospital gift shop owners, the company has been supplying its customers with gift products for nearly 14 years. Its major clients are hospitals, churches, cruise ships, pharmacies, hotels, casinos, and airports. The gift shop supplier supports more than 700 vendors operating in 10 categories. Shipments of Kelli's available 4,000 plus products are generally filled within 24 hours of orders being placed. Kelli's distributes a full-line catalog three times a year: December/January and Spring/Seasonal in May/June; its Fall catalog goes out in September



