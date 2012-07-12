Kelly Habbas Prepares Himself for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in 2013

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Kelly Habbas has just announced that he will be running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in 2013. He has already begun his extensive training for the entire marathon to be held next year—not just one leg of the race, the entire 26.2 mile run. Participating in marathons like this is a hobby Kelly Habbas has enjoyed for many years. His dedication to his pursuits and his physical prowess reflect in his professional life, where he is an authority in the IT industry and a leading voice in the CIO world.



Kelly Habbas has been an avid marathon participant for years, and has completed many different marathons to date, with many more expected for the future. He has even considered participating in the Running of the Bulls in Barcelona for the sheer thrill of the event. Training and participating in marathons requires a massive amount of stamina and physical training, which must begin months in advance. Kelly has already begun an extensive regimen of physical training to make sure that he will be prepared to run in Oklahoma City this coming April, and has said that he plans on giving it his all.



In his professional life, Kelly Habbas is a senior IT executive. Outside of his professional life, he enjoys running marathons, learning to play guitar, traveling, cooking and spending time with his wife and three sons.



For more information, please see www.kellyhabbas.com