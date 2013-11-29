Kelly Junk Car Buyer Offers Instant Cash for Used Cars

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Kelly Junk Car Buyer, located on the web at http://www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com/buy-junk-car.html , is a company that offers cash for junk cars and pays top dollar on the spot. Buyers can get cash in hand for any types of used or junk vehicle, no matter what its condition. Prospective buyers can see the terms of sale on the web at http://www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com/cash-for-junk-car.html



Kelly Junk Car Buyer offers simple service, outlined at www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com/cash-for-junk-car.html . Kelly Junk Car Buyer comes to your home, evaluates the car, offers you a cash amount, pays this amount immediately and even tows the car away for free. As shown on the web at http://www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com/junk-cars-for-cash.html , Kelly Junk Car Buyer offers cash for cars in all conditions.



Even if the car does not run, has mechanical difficulties, has broken glass or torn upholstery, Kelly Junk Car Buyer will still buy the car for cash.



Cars that have been "totaled" in a serious accident cannot be sold as used. Instead, they must be listed as junked vehicles, seriously undermining the value of the car. Many other car owners find that cars need repairs they simply cannot afford. These customers find that Kelly Junk Car Buyer is one of the fastest and easiest ways to get top dollar for these junked cars.



Kelly Junk Car Buyer works with scrap yards, salvage dealers, used parts suppliers, auction companies and others to get car owners the highest possible price for their junked cars. When customers visit http://www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com/sell-junk-car.html , they will find a convenient online form to fill out. They can also call Kelly Junk Car Buyer at 1-877-345-3559 for a free estimate. After answering a few simple questions, customers will get a cash offer. If they accept the offer, a tow truck will come out to pick up the vehicle, the owner can sign over the title, and Kelly Junk Car Buyer will hand over the cash.



Kelly Junk Car Buyer really is the simplest and quickest way to get cash for a used or junk car.



About Kelly Junk Car Buyer

Kelly Junk Car Buyer is an agency dedicated to giving customers top dollar for their used or junk cars, no matter what the vehicle's condition.



For More Information: http://www.kellyjunkcarbuyer.com