Kemner-Iott Agency Launches New Website

Adrian, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- The re-designed website for Kemner-Iott Agency went live on June 20, 2012. The employee-owned, independent insurance agency, with locations in Adrian, Ann Arbor, and Cassopolis, Michigan, offers a streamlined, information-rich site for clients, as well as potential clients.



The launch of the new website, located at http://www.kemneriottagency.com, is part of Kemner-Iott's on-going effort to provide the latest, most updated information regarding insurance products and services. Visitors will now be able to retrieve information about a large number of insurance products, including business insurance, auto insurance, and health insurance, as well as financial services, additional insurance policies, and more.



The new site also offers a blog and company information as well as free quotes for Auto and Home Insurance.



"Professional looking, user-friendly and easy to access: that was our goal when we contracted with Artonic to re-design our website," says Joy Smith, Vice President of Business Development. "Our well-organized site makes it effortless for our clients and visitors to find the information they need, and we always want them to view our site as is a warm invitation to get to know us better, by phone, in person or electronically."



Kemner-Iott Agency was established in 1981, and is an independent insurance agency in Michigan with three distinct locations in Adrian, Ann Arbor, and Cassopolis. Kemner-Iott is a strong supporter of the local communities.



The employee-owned insurance agency hopes the launch of their new website will enable customers to find the information they need, quickly. The site was built to provide users fast and easy access to a multitude of information, as well as names and contact information for each insurance agent in Adrian, Ann Arbor, and Cassopolis.



For more information, please visit http://www.kemneriottagency.com Follow Kemner-Iott Agency on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/KemnerIottAgency for the latest company information.