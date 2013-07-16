Ken Boothe Launches New Album After 7 Year Break

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Ken Boothe, music legend is delighted to announce the release of his latest album entitled Journey. It was officially released on March 6, 2013 online around the world. Since release, the lead title single Journey has been doing very well locally and internationally. The lead song commemorates the 50 year journey of this living legend throughout the music industry and indeed the world. The album is complete with 12 tracks and provides an exciting blend of Ken's rich smooth style with youthful energetic sounds.



Journey is Ken Boothe's first album in seven years. It is self-produced and recorded in his home studio in St. Andrew, Jamaica, with notable musicians Axeman, Karl Morrison, Benji Myaz,Bongo Herman, Althea Hewitt, The Heptones Robbie Lyn and Dwight Pinkney and includes guest vocals from upcoming deejay G-mac, United States rapper Chauncy and veteran Jamaican deejay Josey Wales. The latter two appear on Dancehall Girl, a salsa-flavoured dancehall effort showing Ken Boothe's interest in contemporary Jamaican sounds. Also included on the album are a cover of Otis Redding's Can't Turn You Loose and gospel-flavoured Thank You Lord and Spandau Ballet's early 8-'s worldwide hit This Much is True.



“After a relaxing break to revive my creativity, I am very please to release my new album Journey. This is my first album in seven years and was produced fully by me at my home studio in Kingston, Jamaica; on my own label Chadstar Productions” states Ken.



“The album tells the story of my fifty (50) year-long journey throughout this music business, through the highs and lows. I have incorporated some musicians spanning from my early days up until this point, including stalwart musicians such as guitarist Dwight Pinkney, keyboardist Robbie Lyn and bass player Benjy Myaz, Karl Morrison, Althea Hewitt and Axeman.”



Ken has had several chart-topping hits over the years and most recently enjoyed success in 2012, with his chart-topping hit Artibella, which was featured in Snoop Dogg's song La La La which is currently doing very well as one of his first reggae tracks under his new title Snoop Lion. The song has gained the attention of Rolling Stones magazine, which printed a feature on this bold move by Snoop Dogg.



Ken’s latest YouTube Video can be seen here:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPlgDVeIbjU: New Video Entitled Journey

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlKO5ujybrQ New Video Entitled Love in Your Eyes



Visit Ken’s new website www.kenboothemusic.com to arrange Interviews and bookings or to read all about this living legend and his fascinating music career.



Track Listing for the Album



1. Journey

2. This Much Is True

3. Love In Your Eyes

4. I Can't Run

5. Can't Turn You Loose

6. Dancehall Girl

7. Game of Love

8. New World Order

9. 400 Years

10. Love Her

11. Is There A Problem

12. Give Thanks



About Ken Boothe

The Legendary Ken Boothe has Been through thick and thin, through Star-time and No-time, from living in the shanties of Denham Town and its environs to the beautiful neighbor- hoods of Kings House, St. Andrews in his homeland of Jamaica. Ken Boothe, O.D. has straddled the social status-spheres, both locally and internationally, in California, New York, Toronto and London. He has conducted numerous tours of Europe, North and South America, Japan and the Caribbean. In Jamaica he continues to reign supreme and maintains his popularity as one of the nation's top entertainers.