Ken "Dr. Smiley" Rochon, Jr, Ph.D., Shares His Resilience to Keep Smiling After Dealing with His Mother's Diagnosis, and Eventual Death Due to Alzheimer's

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2022 -- The project closest to Dr. Smiley's heart is the nonprofit, The Keep Smiling Movement, a 501 (c)(3) dental and mental health organization saving lives by creating smiles and giving people a 'D.O.S.E. of H.O.P.E.'



Dr. Smiley's passion for The Keep Smiling Movement stemmed from his journey with his mother as she progressed with symptoms from Alzheimer's Disease. Her early death inspired him to lead a movement that inspired hope and leave a legacy in his mother's memory.. Dr. Smiley's resilience with her journey is an example of how a challenging experience handled with a D.O.S.E. of H.O.P.E. creates great good. His story is inspiring, and the mission's transformative vision is to amplify goodness. Additionally, the mission amplifies those who share goodness and joy in a world sorely in need of both.



With a dedication to smiles, the movement's unique book series includes the Keep Smiling photojournalism books, the Dose of Hope storybooks, and Hope is Dope storybooks. These books are a treasure to behold and have some of the most well-known names, thought leaders, and innovators of our time while co-mingling with heart-centered entrepreneurs who share their stories of resilience.



The Keep Smiling Movement mission supports others with challenges by uplifting their spirits with Keep Smiling cards, showing others how to be resilient in times of strive with their storybooks, and helping others find the help they need with referral services for dental, mental, and other challenges. For a free sample of their Keep Smiling book series, and to donate to the organization, visit: www.TheKeepSmilingMovement.com.



Ayman says, "Any conversation with Dr. Ken Smiley Rochon makes people smile, and hopefully, Keep Smiling. After all, it costs nothing, is the most affordable accessory that goes with any outfit on any occasion. Let's All Keep Smiling."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk highlights relevant issues for seniors, their families, their loved ones, and society. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners gain insights and information meaningful for their everyday lives.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/135450/keep-smiling-movement-inspired-by-alzheimers-disease



