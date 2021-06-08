Ken Hersh, President and Ceo of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, to Appear on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek June 8

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- "I had the honor of becoming acquainted to Ken Hersh when I was a proud member of the 2018 class of the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program. Ken shares my passion of shining a spotlight on mental health and improving the lives of others," Meek said. "Next Steps Forward has hosted a plethora of leaders in various professions but I cannot think of a more fitting guest than Ken when discussing how leaders use their skills to nurture and develop the leadership skills of others."



In 1988, while still in his 20s, Hersh co-founded NGP Energy Capital Management. From 1988 through 2015, under his leadership, NGP invested over $12 billion and achieved returns making it one of the nation's leading private equity firms with more than $20 billion in total committed capital today. Since 2016, Hersh has served as President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, a non-partisan institution that houses the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute. He is also on the Hoover Institute's Board of Overseers, the Harvard Kennedy School Dean's Council and, among other corporate and civic organizations, sits on the board of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. Additionally, he currently serves as senior advisor to The Carlyle Group's natural resources division.



"I deeply admire the philanthropic work that Ken and his team are carrying out and their commitment to honoring the Bush family's legacy, the impact of which will last long after they have passed. I'm also appreciative of Ken's focus on cultivating the next generation of American leaders, and it's my hope that the Next Steps Forward audience will be as inspired as I am by Ken and his words of wisdom."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of Soldier Strong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3964



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.