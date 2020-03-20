Ken Honda to Appear as Guest on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Phoenix, AZ March 18, 2020 –Ken Honda will join host Cheryl Esposito for a special episode of Leading Conversations, on Friday, March 20th from 10:00-11:00 AM (PT)/1:00-2:00 PM (ET) on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734)



Cheryl Esposito welcomes Ken Honda, best-selling author of Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money. Is your money happy? Are you happy with your money? Ken says money should never get in the way of being happy. And for sure, making your happiness dependent on achieving your goals or your net worth number is backward. Happiness is a state of being, not a destination. Can you be generally happy, just not happy with your money situation? The answer is not so simple.



Known as Japan's bestselling zen millionaire, Ken Honda has authored more than 70 books focused on people and their success. Ken has owned and managed several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. Ken "retired" at age 29, in Japan, to allow him more time to be a dad and a husband. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Join Cheryl Esposito & Ken Honda to learn the ways of Happy Money!



Dialogue is the single most powerful leadership tool we have to make a difference in the world. "Leading Conversations" with host Cheryl Esposito creates a place for that dialogue. Tune in to the VoiceAmerica Business Channel every Friday as Cheryl hosts new conversations among leaders from around the world in business, government, art, economics, and social change. From big ideas to everyday actions, learn how leadership inspires a newfound sense of possibility in the world. "Leading Conversations" with Cheryl Esposito - bringing big thinkers to conversations that matter.



About Cheryl Esposito

Cheryl Esposito, CEO Advisor & Executive Coach, creates extraordinary results, transforming leaders, their organizations, and their lives. Founder of ALEXSA CONSULTING, Cheryl and her team coach international CEOs & leaders, cultivating self-awareness, creating a new lens on the future, and inspiring a deep knowing of the possible for themselves, their organizations, and the world. Are you ready to turn business as usual into business with meaning? It's up to you. See for yourself!



Cheryl's multi-award winning book & audio, In the Spirit of Leadership: A Vision Into A Different Future is here: http://www.alexsaconsulting.com.



