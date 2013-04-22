Ken M. Kramer Joins Today's BC Liberals in Burnaby-Lougheed

Burnaby, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Today’s BC Liberals have announced that Ken M. Kramer, lawyer and founder of KMK Law Corporation, will be the party’s candidate in Burnaby-Lougheed.



Mr. Kramer believes that voters have a very important choice to make in the next provincial election, and he wants to help ensure that they re-elect a BC Liberal government.



“This government has a strong record of managing our province’s economy, creating jobs and supporting families that I believe deserves the support of British Columbia voters,” said Kramer.



“Recently, Moody’s reaffirmed B.C.’s AAA credit rating thanks to our government’s balanced budget – that type of independent validation is important.”



In addition to developing and running a successful law practice and Chairing British Columbia’s Emergency Medical Assistants Licensing Board, Mr. Kramer has contributed significantly to numerous community initiatives in our province and throughout Canada. As a person with a disability, he has also been a tireless advocate for persons with disabilities, most recently focusing his attention on strengthening BC’s home care support system.



“I am committed to ensuring that others have opportunities to flourish in this province, and I want to bring that type of effort and support to the job as an MLA,” added Kramer. “Whether it is in my career, or as an advocate, I am passionate about supporting those in need.”



Mr. Kramer looks forward to listening to and actively engaging voters about our economy and continuing to make British Columbia the best place for families.



“I’ve watched as Premier Christy Clark has put forward a bold plan to grow our economy, build jobs and strengthen families, and I have to say, her vision was very important in my decision to get involved,” concluded Kramer.



Ken Kramer will be officially nominated on April 14th at the Best Western Hotel (319 North Road) at 3:00pm.



LINK: http://KenKramer2013.ca