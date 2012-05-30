Ken Perry Claimed Top NHRA Alcohol Dragster at Norwalk With Champion SAE 70 Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Champion SAE 70 “Racing Only” Oils are high-viscosity “Purpose-Built” oils designed to resist the thinning effects of fuel dilution and are highly resistant to evaporative losses, reducing oil consumption. These low rates of oil consumption allow oil to flow freely without significant “boil-off” thickening to ensure dependable engine lubrication and protection, plus offer a lower coefficient of friction than competitive motor oils.



Champion SAE 70 Racing Oil seals out rust, neutralize acids and resist foaming. Rust inhibition is especially important for engines subject to frequent short-run operations or extended periods of storage. Acid neutralization protects engines from damage caused by corrosive by-products of combustion. Foam resistance ensures protection against the metal-to-metal contact and wear that occurs when air is trapped in oil.



Plus Champion’s proprietary TVS Polymer Technology adheres to metal parts for maximum film strength under the harshest of racing conditions. In addition, Champion SAE 70 Racing Oils are formulated specifically for friction reduction, to significantly reduce operating temperatures, and to prevent forming sludge, varnish, deposits or acids.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion’s hyper-synthetic straight weight SAE 70 racing oils, contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com