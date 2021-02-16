Kendall Bait & Tackle Has Spring Fishing Essentials

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Kendall Bait and Tackle (KB&T) is a name that for over thirty years has remained a Miami staple. Under the leadership of the new President and Vice President, KB&T is providing its territory the finest fishing products and customer service.



Live shiners, frozen bait, ice, star hooks, and other popular products, reels, and all the vital tackle are among the popular products customers can find KB&T. In-house rod and reel repair/servicing is also provided by KB&T. On 94th and US1, KB&T is found just a mere block away from Shorty's. Customers can see a big "LIVE BAIT" sign out front and the store also boasts a boat-friendly driveway should anglers need to drop by to pick something up.



About Kendall Bait & Tackle

Kendall Bait & Tackle is a Miami bait and tackle shop that has been selling rods, reels, and all popular baits for fresh and saltwater since 1987. We are the go-to shop for budding anglers and seasoned pros and our services include rods and reel repair, fresh and saltwater guide service, and more. Whether you need to pick up a new rod and flies for your next fishing trip or would like casting lessons for fly-fishing, we are here to help. Call 305-697-2724 for more information or visit us at 9402 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33156.