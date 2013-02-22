Kenji Croman Announces the Completion of His "Chasing Waves" Project and Uploads Photos of the Trip on His Website

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Kenji Croman who originally hails from Honolulu and is a well-known for his drive and passion for doing whatever it takes to get that great shot. Yet again, he receives rich accolades on the completion of his project “Chasing Waves”. The project showcases Kenji’s unique skills of capturing waves in an artistic way. It requires an incredible amount of patience to capture the moving waves with his camera and a pair of fins. He successfully completes his trip and has added photos on his site only to awestruck the viewers. Anyone who views these images will be amazed by his great mastery of presenting these ocean waves in the form of an art, which is just unbelievable.



Kenji’s enthusiasm of capturing the ocean waves inspired him to involve in some crowd funding by using the popular site called Kickstarter. This helped him to generate over $10k his trip to travel to various locations in South America and Mexico. While speaking about his South America trip, Kenji reveals, “I had studied about the different beaches in South America where I know how each wave creates a unique story and I want to share these stories with my photography.”



His project “Chasing Waves” is a vivid example about his unique way of viewing the awe of the world and capturing it through his lens. His album on his blog beautifully details his exploration of the waves that gives birth to an ultimate creation. If you too want to glimpse through his excellent works from his new project, you can visit his website: http://www.gokenji.com or you can go to the album from the trip located here: http://smu.gs/14QfMzL.



About Kenji Croman

Kenji Croman is a highly experienced photographer. His high level of competency in photography and the superior equipment handling skills have given birth to amazing albums to amaze everyone. He was recently featured on CNN, The Daily Mail, The People, I’Espresso, and many other media sites for his amazing photography skills. He has also been featured in several photography magazines and popular blogs such as Amazing Pics and The Colossal.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Kenji Croman

Company: Gokenji.

Phone: 808-349-6108

E-mail: kenjic@mac.com

Website: http://www.gokenji.com