Kenji Croman Is Chasing Waves and Dreams at Kickstarter.Com

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Kenji hails from Honolulu, HI and has passion for the difficult art of capturing the movement of ocean waves. He hopes to go to South America and shoot stunning new photographs soon; thanks to Kickstarter.com and the fundraising campaign he has underway.



Kenji’s goal is to travel with his wife to South America. He has studied the different beaches which all have different breaks that create uniqueness with each wave. Kenji and his camera are one. He has grown to reflect upon his life visually through images and has put into practice his passion for capturing the beauty of the world through his lenses. His work is notable.



Kenji Croman has already risen well over three thousand dollars and needs a total of eight to carry out his plans by October 1st 2012. He has comprised a video that beautifully details his quest, and the challenges he faces. Kenji’s hopes and dreams are apparent. He is an experienced photographer with a high level of competency, equipment and focus.



Kenji was recently featured on CNN and is currently being featured in the Innov8 Magazine. He was also invited to be a front page artist on www.theinertia.com; one of the most popular and famous surfing websites and is currently being interviewed to have a twelve page article in the upcoming Digital Photographer Magazine in the Ukraine. Several of Kenji’s photos were chosen to be on the front covers of the Hawaiian Telcom Yellow Pages for three years in a row where millions of front cover copies are printed in Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaiian islands.



Kenji is confident he will be able to photograph stunning waves in a creative and picturesque way and is eager to print the images on metal print, which holds the vibrant colors and gives the images a distinct and realistic feel. Watch Kenji's video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=657aIhCFTkA



People can pledge at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gokenji/chasing-waves and in return receive the rewards of Kenji’s great artwork.



Learn more by visiting http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gokenji/chasing-waves