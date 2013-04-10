Kenna Real Estate Announces Sign-Up for 6th Annual "HUGE" Hearth Community Garage Sale

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Kenna Real Estate is proud to once again announce the Hearth Community Garage Sale Sign Up for their Sixth Annual “Huge” Hearth Community Garage Sale to benefit the Denver area Humane Society. This year’s garage sale involving hundreds of homes in the Hearth neighborhood in Highlands Ranch, CO will be held Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, 2013. Kenna Real Estate has been offering premier real estate services to the people of Denver, the Metro Area, the Front Range, and greater Colorado since 2006.



With the arrival of spring, Denver’s Kenna Real Estate and the homeowners of The Hearth neighborhood in Highlands Ranch, CO are gearing up for their 6th Annual "HUGE" The Hearth Community Garage Sale to be held Friday and Saturday May 17th and 18th, 2013. The enormous garage sale typically involves more than 200 homes with proceeds from donated items going to "Dumb Friends League" also known as Denver area Humane Society Animal Shelter.



As the largest community-based animal sheltering organization in the Rocky Mountain region, they annually welcome more than 24,000 homeless pets to their two shelters. “We are proud supporters of the shelter and all of the great communities throughout the Denver area, so we started this event with homeowners of The Hearth Neighborhood as a way to give back to an organization that does a tremendous amount of good in our region.,” said Kenna Real Estate Owner and Founder Brian Burke.



The Kenna Real Estate team has been offering premier real estate services to the people of Denver, the Metro Area, the Front Range, and greater Colorado since 2006. With many years of experience in buying and selling real estate in Colorado, they have the tools and expertise to help buyers and sellers find the best home and the best prices throughout the Denver area.



Their highly experienced realtors live in the communities they serve, and are aided by cutting-edge marketing techniques to facilitate quick sales that deliver the best price. Their website provides home buyers with advanced web tools that make it easy to find Highlands Ranch Homes or in any one of dozens of cities and communities throughout Denver and Colorado. They also provide home rental services as well as expert property management services.



Homeowners can sign up for The Hearth Community Garage Sale on the Kenna Real Estate website. While all proceeds go to the Dumb Friends League, non-sold items will be donated to Goodwill. All registered Garage Sale Participants will be entered to win a $100.00 Gift card to be given away Saturday May 19, 2013 after the Garage sale. For more information, please visit http://www.kennarealestate.com



About Kenna Real Estate

