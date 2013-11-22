Kenneth Wishnia, Author of the GLASS FACTORY, Appears on "Life Unedited" Radio

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Crime novelist Kenneth Wishnia, author of THE GLASS FACTORY, recently appeared on "Life Unedited," hosted by John Aberle to talk about the inner workings of being a crime author. The compelling interview on “what makes Kenneth tick” can be heard on Podomatic here: http://insidementalhealth.podomatic.com/entry/2013-11-18T08_45_56-08_00



In this interview, Kenneth describes how writing allows him to go inside a character’s head, whereas most films only graze the surface of a given character. One such example is how he went about the development of his protagonist in THE FIFTH SERVANT. This literary crime thriller takes place in Prague on the eve of Passover in 1592. A young Christian girl is found murdered in a Jewish shop. The Jews are accused of stealing the girl’s blood, a crime that threatens to remove what little security and freedom they have. Benyamin Ben-Akiva, a Talmudic scholar, is given three days by the Christian authorities to find the real killer, or the entire Jewish population could face annihilation. Ken candidly explains to John Aberle how his love of history, research and how it applies to life experiences, played a vital role in the development of THE FIFTH SERVANT, which in many ways can be considered his life’s work.



Ken and John also discussed discuss how Ken was able to flesh out his latest heroine, ex-NYPD cop Filomena Buscarsela—the tough-talking, street-smart Latina heroine who appears in THE GLASS FACTORY. This mystery series centers on Filomena, who discovers that a high tech Long Island factory is spewing poisons into the water supply, and she is sure that the contaminator is none other than her old nemesis, a cutthroat industrial polluter with an airtight financial empire. The series will continue with two new books, RED HOUSE and BLOOD LAKE, both expected for 2014.



For more information about Kenneth Wishnia’s upcoming novels for 2014, please log on to http://www.kennethwishnia.com.



About Kenneth Wishnia

Kenneth Wishnia’s novels have been nominated for the Edgar Allan Poe Award, the Anthony and Macavity Awards, and made “Best of the Year” lists at the Washington Post, Booklist, Library Journal, and The Jewish Press. His novel THE FIFTH SERVANT was an Indie Notable selection, a Best Jewish Book of the Year (Association of Jewish Libraries), winner of a Premio Letterario ADEI-WIZO, and a finalist for the Sue Feder Memorial Historical Mystery Award. He teaches writing, literature and other deviant forms of thought at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, Long Island, where he is a Professor of English.



Links for Kenneth Wishnia:

Web: http://www.kennethwishnia.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AuthorKennethWishnia

Publisher: http://www.pmpress.org



THE GLASS FACTORY

By Kenneth Wishnia

with Introduction by Reed Farrel Coleman

PM Press; August 1, 2013

Trade Paperback: $16.95; e-book: $9.99

Page Count: 256

Size: 5X 8

Distributed by: Independent Publishers Group/www.ipgbook.com

ISBN: 978-60486-762-6



THE FIFTH SERVANT:

By Kenneth Wishnia

William Morrow (February 2011)

Trade Paperback: 416 pages

ISBN-13: 978-0061725388



BURNING TWILIGHT (e-novella: prequel to THE FIFTH SERVANT)

By Kenneth Wishnia

HarperCollins Publishers; October 29, 2013

Ebook $.99

ISBN: 9780062321138



About Life Unedited

Life Unedited" runs live every Saturday from 11am - 12pm EST on WCHE 1520 AM in the Philadelphia market. Host John Aberle talks about anything and everything; sex, sports, politics, religion, mental health, etc. Nothing is off the table or taboo. For more information about the show, please follow John on LinkedIn (http://insidementalhealth.podomatic.com/) or log on to Life Unedited (http://www.podomatic.com/profile/insidementalhealth).



Radio producers and syndicators are free to contact John about the show. usaf89sf@comcast.net