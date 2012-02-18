KennyRogersGifts.com Set to Reinvent Gift Purchasing in New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2012 -- KennyRogersGifts.com, a new and distinctive online gift marketplace, will forever change the way consumers purchase gifts from New York.



Launched just in time for the spring wedding season, KennyRogersGifts.com lets consumers browse, and with the click of a mouse, select and instantly send unique gifts.



The wide range of items available at the city based online boutique range from high-end items to thrifty gifts. The items included on the site can be found in award-winning Virtual Jewelry Catalogs. There shoppers can find an amazing jewelry selection, including gemstones, more than 7,000 pieces of beautiful 14 and 18 karat white and yellow gold, and 6,000 pieces of stunning sterling silver jewelry.



The site also offers handcrafted model ships and nautical decor, classic cuckoo clocks from Germany, and electronics, cookbooks, fruitcakes, New York Giants gear, men and women’s shoes and Teddy Bears.



KennyRogersGifts.com founder Kenny Rogers said his customers asked for a one-stop shop to purchase and give quality gifts. He has combined high-end marketing technology to gifting, along with true convenience at his site.



Rogers knows and laughs because it is inevitable that people will confuse his name with that of the famous country singer. “I’ve been selling amazing items and creating websites on the Internet for 12 years. After all that time, some people began to call me a ‘guru.’ But ‘Kenny Rogers Internet Guru’ just doesn't have as good a ring to it as Kenny Rogers ‘The Gambler’.”



Roger’s gift site also offers great savings, a “deal of the day” and his blog, kennyrogersgifts.blogspot.com, where customer opinions, suggestions and feedback are encouraged. “If you have interesting articles about subjects in my blogs, or items on my site, let me know. I will publish it,” he said.