Keno Tractors Acquires CeeTee Tractor Co

Keno, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Keno Tractors - the premier west coast Jinma dealer - acquired fellow Jinma tractor dealer CeeTee Tractor Co in an effort to expand their online presence and add to their customer base. The acquisition took place April 2014, and the companies merged without difficulties within a short amount of time.



Gary - the owner of CeeTee tractors - was looking for a way to both retire, and still take care of his many longstanding customers. Keno was the obvious choice to take over CeeTee Co’s business because CeeTee recognized Keno Tractor’s high standards of customer service and efficiency, and CeeTee Co and Keno Tractors have enjoyed a great working relationship over the past several years.



Before this acquisition CeeTee Co was in business for 10 years. They were located in Washington State, about 400 miles from Keno Tractor’s location in Keno Oregon. They maintained a strong presence on their website ceeteeco.com, and the website was visited by thousands each month. Now that Keno Tractors owns CeeTee Co their website will transfer you to KenoTractors.com, so all the traffic that CeeTee gets, will be given to Keno Tractors website.



Keno Tractors and CeeTee have very similar prices and options on their tractors, so anything they needed to find on ceeteeco.com, can easily be found on kenotractors.com. This similar pricing, and similar product line also contributed to CeeTees choosing Keno Tractors as the best option to acquire its business.



About Keno Tractors

Keno Tractors is United States largest Jinma tractor dealership and tractor parts retailer, and is the premier Mahindra Tractor dealer for Oregon. They carry an extensive inventory of tractors including Mahindra, Jinma, Yuchai Dozers, Ford Tractors, Kubota Tractors, and used tractors. For further information about Keno Tractor’s online Parts and Tractor Sales, visit their website at Kenotractors.com.