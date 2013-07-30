Keno Tractors Announces Expanded Jinma Tractor Repair and Service

Keno, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Keno Tractors, the Unites State’s largest Jinma Tractor Dealer and e-commerce tractor retailer, announced today the expansion of their Jinma Tractor Repair and Services. The company repairs a wide-range of tractor makes and models, but specializes in Jinma Tractor repair. “We employ one of the best Jinma Tractor technicians in the industry, which is why we have decided to broaden our repair services to clients across the United States, whether or not they purchased their tractor through us,” says Eric Nystrom, President of Keno Tractors. The company has sold and repaired Jinma Tractors for over a decade, but is just now promoting their repair services to the general public.



Keno Tractors offers the full range of Jinma Tractor repair and services from complete engine rebuilds to simple repairs. They also offer an Annual Jinma Service package, which includes filter and fluid changes. “We have never encountered a Jinma tractor we couldn’t fix,” says George, Keno Tractors lead tractor repair technician. George has been repairing tractors his entire adult life, making him proficient with virtually any tractor issue he encounters.



The company provides Jinma Tractor repair services at multiple locations. “As part of our commitment to providing the most efficient and quick repair services available in the United States, we offer to repair our clients’ tractors at their location or onsite,” says Eric. Keno Tractors provides logistics support for clients who need to ship their tractors to the Keno Tractors Oregon warehouse.



Keno Tractors also offers free technical support for tractors purchased from them, which includes access to their lead technician and extensive parts information. They extend their technical support services to customers who have purchased tractors from other dealers a minimal hourly charge. For more information about Keno Tractor’s repair services, contact the Keno Tractors Customer Support team at (866) 363-8193.



About Keno Tractors

Keno Tractors is a United States largest Jinma tractor dealership and tractor parts retailer. They carry an extensive inventory of tractors including Mahindra, Jinma, Yuchai Dozers, Ford Tractors, Kubota Tractors, and used tractors. For further information about Keno Tractor’s online Parts and Tractor Sales, visit their website at KenoTractors.com.



