Keno Tractors Announces Launch of Online Part Store

Keno, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- On April 8, 2012, Keno Tractors, a national e-commerce tractor dealership, announced the expansion of their online inventory to include the sale of tractor parts. The expansion includes a full range of Jinma and Mahindra tractor parts including engines, clutch assemblies, tires, hydraulic filters, exhaust covers, temperature sensors, fuel caps, reflectors, hose packages, and more. Keno Tractors has a traditional brick-and-mortar tractor dealership located in Keno, Oregon; from their Oregon location, they also operate the e-commerce dealership http://www.kenotractors.com.



Owner and President Eric Nystrom initiated the project in early January 2013 after deciding that selling parts online would add a valuable and time-saving resource for their clients. Each tractor part is listed with detailed information, making it easy for customers to identify the exact part that meets their needs; product information includes a detailed description, image, and price. Additional information about specific parts can be requested using the “Ask a Question” button found on every page.



Keno Tractor’s web-store was designed with the user in mind. The user-friendly interface makes purchase and checkout procedures intuitive. Purchasing quantities can be adjusted before checking out, and special instructions can be added to the purchase order. “We know how busy our clients are, so we wanted to ensure that our web-store was designed with our clients in mind,” says Eric Nystrom. As part of their commitment to customer satisfaction, Keno Tractors included a “Parts Inquiry” form and live online chat feature.



The online Parts Store accepts standard credit card payments methods as well as PayPal. Parts are shipped within two days via USPS or UPS, and customers may request expedited shipping by calling Keno Tractors at (866) 363-8193. Further information about Keno Tractor’s online Parts Store can be found at http://www.kenotractors.com/parts.



