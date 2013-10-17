Kenray Forming Ltd Complete International Rebrand to KENRAY

Coalville, Leicestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Leicester, United Kingdom; Recognised internationally as the leading authority on the design and development for forming sets and solutions for the food packaging industry, Kenray Forming Ltd have undergone a major rebrand to bring their corporate image in-line with their international business objectives.



With manufacturing plants and commercial offices in a number of countries including France, Poland and the United States, KENRAY have gone through a rigorous overhaul of their company branding, marketing materials and website to give a contemporary look and feel to their corporate identity. Thus helping to further establish their reputation as the global leader of forming sets and shoulders for vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) packaging machines.



“The new brand and website are a clear message that KENRAY is now moving forwards as a corporate company. We have grown and developed over the years to now become a key player to a global audience. The new brand demonstrates this message perfectly” -Louise Allatt-Fitzsimmons, Sales & Marketing Manager (Global).



KENRAY have continued to heavily invest in the research and development of their own solutions and have implemented their very own 'Innovation Committee' with the sole purpose of finding new and improved ways to streamline product efficiency, ensuring that they maintain at the forefront of cutting-edge engineering. With a reputation for design consistency and value-added service, KENRAY are the preferred partners of some of the largest blue chip companies around the world in the pharmaceutical and food packaging industry including Nestle, Intersnack and Pepsico.



For more information about the range of products and services KENRAY have to offer, please visit www.kenrayglobal.com



About KENRAY

KENRAY are considered as industry leaders in the design and manufacture of forming sets and services for the packaging industry. Based in the UK, KENRAY have over 30 years of experience in creating bespoke packaging solutions to increase efficiency and to reduce packaging waste, saving their customers time and money.



For Media Contact:

Contact: Louise Allatt-Fitzsimmons

Company Name: KENRAY

Company Address: Telford Way, Stephenson Industrial Estate,

Coalville, Leicestershire, LE67 3HE, United Kingdom

Email: LouiseAllatt-Fitzsimmons@kenrayglobal.com

Website: http://www.kenrayglobal.com